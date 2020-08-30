If You Knew Where Some Of Us Came From, You Won't Pray For Us To Fail
By Michael Kwaku Kesse Somuah
Don't go away in the hardest bitterness regardless of the losses 'coz if you do, the immeasurable sacrificial profits would be the furthest bargain on this journey.
We have come too far to let it slip us by We have chuckled to the twisted voices that set a porn of fall before us We have walked on thorns on the bare of our feet and left no prints in the sands of time We were gifted a prickly fallow land to grow seeds into plucking fruits and we prayed in our ignorance for rains but it still yielded an unquenchable harvest.
But hey! We moved on. For we knew the storms would come but it wouldn’t rain forever.
We have shared tears in its flood that no one would have wished unto himself We have been strong outside but stayed poor in our hearts though we knew this journey was not meant for the weak.
We all have stories but some are too sad as we lived as corpses ‘coz dry bones were summoned unto our already malnourished meal by unseen spirits of uncommon faith.
We feared we could die along the way 'coz we were strangers at the crossroad with midnight shivers and anxiety over wizardry claps We smelt leaves us stray dogs just to find health in our worst sickness. We walked, run, fasted and fainted and had deep scars on our legs which has made us gain experiences to the secrets of a premature fall.
We found happiness in a rest under leaking roofs made of bamboos and palm branches. We paddled canoes across rivers to school which was an art to behold.
Our days were poor As we were always busy fixing our fears. Nights brought anticipated hunger as our belief kept fading and mourning like the old woman without a perpetual language
But hey! We just had to keep fighting in the midst of the deceptive hug of the sea and smiled in the moment once we had life For, the dream, is so Close in our Never Give-up box to shut it.
Michael Kwaku Kesse Somuah Aka Poet et Cetera 13 July, 2020 www.mkksomuah.wordpress.com
