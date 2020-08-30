If You Knew Where Some Of Us Came From, You Won't Pray For Us To Fail

Listen to article

Don't go away in the hardest bitterness

regardless of the losses

'coz if you do, the immeasurable sacrificial profits

would be the furthest bargain on this journey.

We have come too far

to let it slip us by

We have chuckled to the twisted voices

that set a porn of fall before us

We have walked on thorns

on the bare of our feet

and left no prints in the sands of time

We were gifted a prickly fallow land

to grow seeds into plucking fruits

and we prayed in our ignorance for rains

but it still yielded an unquenchable harvest.

But hey! We moved on.

For we knew the storms would come

but it wouldn’t rain forever.

We have shared tears in its flood

that no one would have wished unto himself

We have been strong outside

but stayed poor in our hearts

though we knew this journey was not meant for the weak.

We all have stories

but some are too sad

as we lived as corpses

‘coz dry bones

were summoned unto our already malnourished meal

by unseen spirits of uncommon faith.

We feared we could die along the way

'coz we were strangers at the crossroad

with midnight shivers and anxiety over wizardry claps

We smelt leaves us stray dogs

just to find health in our worst sickness.

We walked, run, fasted and fainted

and had deep scars on our legs

which has made us gain experiences

to the secrets of a premature fall.

We found happiness

in a rest under leaking roofs

made of bamboos and palm branches.

We paddled canoes across rivers to school

which was an art to behold.

Our days were poor

As we were always busy fixing our fears.

Nights brought anticipated hunger

as our belief kept fading and mourning

like the old woman without a perpetual language

But hey! We just had to keep fighting

in the midst of the deceptive hug of the sea

and smiled in the moment once we had life

For,

the dream, is so Close in our Never Give-up box to shut it.

Michael Kwaku Kesse Somuah

Aka Poet et Cetera

13 July, 2020

www.mkksomuah.wordpress.com