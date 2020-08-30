Ghana Rejects Nigeria Accusations

Government has rejected accusations by the Government of Nigeria that its citizens [Nigerians] are being maltreated in Ghana.

In a six-page response signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana denied several allegations by Nigeria and provided detailed explanations showing it was incorrect to suggest Nigerians were being targeted for maltreatment in Ghana.

“The Government of Ghana notes, with concern, a statement, dated Friday, August 28, 2020, issued by the Ministry of Information and Culture and signed by the Federal Minister, Hon. Lai Mohammed, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, concerning current relations between Ghana and Nigeria. Ghana remains committed to the maintenance of warm relations with all sister nations, particularly, for well-known historical reasons, with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and will proceed to engage the Federal Government of Nigeria with a view to resolve comprehensively and exhaustively any matters that have the potential to sour relations between the two countries,” the statement said.

Mr. Nkrumah said “Ghana finds it imperative, however, from the onset, to state, for the public record, that the outline of issues by the Nigerian Federal Minister is not reflective of the developments in Ghana. Any protests, decisions or actions based on these reports will, thus, be unjustified.”

The Information Minister used the opportunity as a first step, to provide a more reflective account of events while urging both countries to pursue substantive diplomatic engagements to have their issues resolved.

The statement by the Government of Ghana also assured that President Akufo-Addo, who currently has a very excellent relations with his Nigerian counterpart will engage President Buhari with a view to immediately developing a framework for validating claims of ill-treatment of citizens of either country and ensure citizens enjoy the full exercise of their rights while respecting the sovereignty and laws of both countries.

— citinewsroom