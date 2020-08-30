Active COVID-19 Cases Down To 1,152, Death Toll Now 276 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Some 87 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana pushing the country’s cumulative case count to 44,205. Furthermore, the number of persons who have recovered currently stands at 42,777 while the number of active cases is 1,152. Per the Ghana Health Service's latest update, six new deaths have been confirmed, pushing the death toll in Ghana to 276. Ghana has so far conducted 442,185 COVID-19 tests.In terms of regional distribution, the Greater Accra Region continues to lead with the highest number of cases with the North East Region being the area with the least number of cases. Regional breakdown:Greater Accra Region – 21,984Ashanti Region – 10,837Western Region – 2,953Eastern Region – 2,289Central Region – 1,870Bono East Region – 763Volta Region – 659Western North Region – 619Northern Region – 528Bono Region – 511Ahafo Region – 507Upper East Region – 282Oti Region – 234Upper West Region – 88Savannah Region – 62North East Region – 19‘Active cases’Four regions do not have any active cases.These regions are Savannah, Upper West, Upper East, and North East regions. ---CitinewsRoom
