COVID-19: Ghanaians Losing Their Guard Thinking The Virus Is No More

There is a worrying trend where Ghanaians are losing their guard in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This is owing to the total disregard for the COVID-19 protocols particularly, the wearing of Nose masks.

It is in this direction that the Ghana Health Service has reminded Ghanaians that the COVID is not gone yet for protocols to be ignored.

According to Dr Da Costa Aboagye, Director of Health Promotion of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the public's continuous disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols is unwise.

He said such acts were dangerous and if not checked would erode the country's efforts at eradicating the pandemic.

He said even though the country's infection rate remained low due to the proper measures put in place by the government and stakeholders to combat the disease in the early stages, the virus was still active in the country.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Aboagye urged Ghanaians not to be swollen-headed but rather strive to ensure the pandemic was totally eradicated.

“I will continue to advise Ghanaians about COVID-19 and let them know that the virus is still living with us though the infection rate has reduced due to the proper measures in place by the government”.

“As the infection rate remains low, we have to make sure that it continues to reduce further down till we eradicate the pandemic from the country. So, people should not stop wearing their face masks, regular washing of hands, and regular exercise. This is the time to intensify them to finally eradicate it. I will plead with Ghanaians that the COVID-19 is still with us; it is not gone yet”.

A recent survey conducted by the GHS within the Greater Accra Region revealed that only 14 per cent of Ghanaians wore the face masks.

Dr Aboagye commended the government for the stringent measures it put in place when the country recorded its first two cases of the virus.

He added that, among other measures, the closure of the country's borders limited the importation of new cases, thus, helping the country to contain the disease.

“From the March 12th March we recorded our first two cases up to date, we have been able to trace and test over 400,000 people and out of the 400,000 people we tested, almost about 43,000 people tested positive, representing 10 percent of those tested positive.

“The 43,000 positive cases if it is not the proper measures put up by the government, the pandemic would have overwhelmed the country. Out of the 43,000 positive cases, about 42,246 of them have recovered and discharged and that is why we have active cases of about 1,300”, he said.

Dr Aboagye commended the frontline health workers, Ministry of Health, Information Ministry, the media, and other stakeholders for their continuous efforts in the fight against the COVID-19.

Ghana's COVID-19 active cases as of Saturday, August 29 stood at 1,287.

The total confirmed cases were 43,949, with 42,392 recoveries and discharge.

The death toll, however, was 270.

---GNA