Obuasi East District Assembly Donates PPEs To Union Of Churches

To effectively ensure proactive measures to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Obuasi East District Assembly Hon. Faustina Amissah on behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has presented 7,000 Nose Masks and 3,000 bottles of Hand Sanitizers to the Obuasi East Union of Churches to help curb the spread of the pandemic in the district while church services resumes.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the premises of the District Assembly to hand over the items, the DCE said the country's fight against the pandemic is not over yet and therefore advised the general public to continue to adhere to the preventive measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

She then called on all hands to be on deck in the fight against the pandemic and together we shall win.

Reverend Emmanuel Kwame Anane, Chairman of the Obuasi East Union of Churches who received the items on behalf of the union thanked the government and the District Assembly for the kind gesture.

He said the churches appreciated the efforts made by the government since the outbreak of the Pandemic and the huge resources pumped into it to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.

Rev. Anane reiterated calls on all churches to abide by the COVID-19 protocols to help win the fight against the disease.

The District Coordinating Director for Obuasi East District Assembly Mr. Emmanuel A. Ntoso was also present during the presentation of the items.