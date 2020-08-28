NDC, NPP Tension Could Compromise 2020 Election – WANEP Warns

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) has warned that the integrity of the 2020 election is at stake because of the tensions between the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

In a report, WANEP said the inter-party tensions could escalate into “aggravated violence during the elections of December 7, 2020.”

“The lack of trust and confidence on the Electoral Commission of Ghana by the National Democratic Congress to conduct a credible election which can lead to a rejection of the results and the democratic dividends of the country often referred to as the best example for democratic success and governance standard in West Africa.”

The National Democratic Congress was opposed to the compilation of a new voter register in Ghana and the new legislation accompanying it.

It also accused the government of suppressing citizens in its strongholds during the process.

Its flagbearer, John Mahama, warned that the opposition party will not accept the results of any national poll that it deems flawed.

The WANEP report also highlighted wider concerns for security in the West African sub-region because of recent turbulence in Mali, Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea.

WANEP thus called for “quiet diplomacy” led by the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West and Africa and Sahel with support from ECOWAS.

It wants discussions with the governments and key opposition parties in Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Ghana “in order to find amicable ways to resolve the existing political disagreements to ensure the credibility of elections in these countries.”

WANEP further suggested a code of conduct for peaceful elections renewed and signed by major political parties in Ghana which will be facilitated by institutions and civil society organisations of influence.

It also advised the setting up of a “platform for cooperation between Election Management Bodies, State Security and organized civil society for early warning and response to mitigate violent threats in identified hotspots in Guinea, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire.”