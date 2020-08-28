ModernGhanalogo

28.08.2020 General News

2 Killed In Lagos Helicopter Crash

Two persons have reportedly died in an helicopter crash in Lagos.

The helicopter crashed in a private building at 16A Salvation Opebi road in Lagos.

The deceased are two men. One person is said to have been injured badly.

The crash occurred on Friday, August 28, 2020.

A statement released by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA said the helicopter which is a Bell Helicopter 206B3, belonged to Quorum Aviation Ltd.

”An adult male was rescued and taken to LASUTH for further treatment. While two adult male were confirmed dead.” according to the statement.

