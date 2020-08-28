Group Condemns Attack On Soldiers At Dome Faase

Following some days chaos as a result of a disputed land that has hit Dome Faase near Obom in Accra, a Non-Governmental Organization ‘Citizen Eye Ghana’ (CITEG) has condemned the recent mob attacks on two uniformed soldiers on duty.

CITEG has described the attack as “barbaric” and “inhuman” after calling on authorities to deal with perpetrators.

“Our gallant security forces especially the police and the military are our friends and it is the responsibility of we the citizens or civilians to make their work more effective and efficient by providing them with the relevant information to aid their work eschew of physical assault or brutalities.” The statement reads

Some residents of Dome Faase near Obom in the Greater Accra Region have been accused of assaulting two soldiers over a piece of land in the area.

The soldiers clashed with the residents while protecting the property for the Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa who they claim is the owner.

According to the spokesman for the residents, there have been rumours of armed land guards working with military personnel to terrorize their communities.

But CITEG in their statement wants an immediate investigation into the allegation to prevent future occurrence.

“We are hereby called on the president, being a commander-in-chief to immediately launch a commission of enquiry to investigate the main triggers of such an ordeal act and find a long-lasting solution to them because we cannot sit as a country to allow some miscreants to overrun our security forces.” The group’s founder, Mr. Alex Kweku Tetteh said

