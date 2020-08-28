IYF Ghana And Coconut-South Korea Joins The COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Ghana

The Management of International Youth Fellowship in Collaboration with COCONUT-South Korea has announced an ongoing effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

In connection with this effort and as part of these organisations contributions towards supporting the COVID-19 relief in Ghana, on 14th of August 2020, these organisations donated basic necessities that will help reduce the effect of the pandemic on the needy and the venerable in our society through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison received the items on behalf of the Ministry. The donated items included 1,200 disposable facemasks, hand sanitizers, and Cartons of Soya milk.

Those present for the donation exercise was Rev. Young-Jun Moon; Country Director International Youth Fellowship Ghana, Rev. Kim Sungjae Deputy Director of International Youth Fellowship, and COCONUT- South Korea among students volunteers. Shortly after the donation at the Ministry, the team visited some towns and cities where International Youth Fellowship operates to donate more facemasks and cartons of Soya milk. Items were donated at Nyakrom, Liberia Camp, Dodowa, Winneba, Koforidua, Swedru, Agona Nsaba, Camp Village, Nsawam, and Sowutuom.

The Country Director of International Youth Fellowship recognized the Ministry’s efforts and indicated that the organization wants to be an effective partner in this fight to protect the citizens of Ghana.

The IYF recently organized a youth event online which played host to over 30,000 young people all around the world with content that helped to condition troubled minds and hearts during difficult moments of the COVID 19. The International Youth Fellowship; strives to guide young people to break free from fear, hopelessness and lead them to live a happy and bright life with the “MINDSET EDUCATION CONCEPT”.

Honorable Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection; Cynthia Mamle Morrison, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the two organisations and added that the donations will go a long way to support their plans of giving a helping hand to the needy and the venerable especially during these difficult times.

These organizations which are non-profit making NGOs has partnered the National Youth Authority (NYA), Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Union of Ghana Students for youth development.