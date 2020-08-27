Yendi: Farouk Mahama Commissions First CHPS Compound At Gbunbgaliga

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Yendi has commissioned the first-ever Community Health Planning and Service (CHPS) Compound at Gbunbgaliga, a community in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The facility was handed over to the Municipal Health Directorate at a ceremony held Wednesday, 27th August 2020.

Addressing the media after the event, Alhaji Mahama said the facility will help ease the pressure at the Yendi Municipal Hospital and serve other adjourning communities on the Bimbila-Yendi stretch.

According to him, “the purpose of the CHPS compound is to help fight maternal deaths and also encourage antenatal access.”

The son of late former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama also presented streetlights to management for the CHPS Compound to ensure security and protection of lives and property.

With barely four months to the 2020 elections, Alhaji Farouk Mahama urged residents of the community to vote massively for him and President Akufo-Addo to deliver more.

However, Chiefs and other members of the community thanked Mr. Mahama for his efforts in the community.

They revealed the project will help save lives and challenges associated with accessing medical attention in the area.

In attendance at the commissioning ceremony was the MCE for Yendi and Constituency Executives of the NPP.