Teacher Licensure Exams Set For September 24

National Teaching Council (NTC) has fixed September 24 and 25 for this year's Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination.

A statement signed by Mr Dennis Osei-Owusu, the Public Relations Officer, NTC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said registration for the examination was open from August 27 to September 9, 2020.

It urged applicants to visit any GCB Bank branch nationwide to purchase a voucher for the online registration adding that examination centres could be found on the exam registration portal.

It said candidates writing all three papers would pay GH¢220.00, while those writing two papers would pay GH¢200.00 and GH¢100.00 for a paper.

The statement said all prospective candidates must hold Diploma in Basic Education, Bachelor of Education, Post Graduate Diploma in Education or Higher Degree in Education.

It urged candidates to log onto http://exams.ntc.gov.gh to check their confirmation status before proceeding to the bank to purchase the voucher.

The statement said unconfirmed candidates should contact their awarding institutions to have their details sent to the NTC for confirmation.

“NTC will not accept any request for change of photograph and personal identity after the examination,” it said.

