PIWC Sakumono Climaxes Women’s Ministry Week With A Call To Trust In The Lord

The Women’s Ministry of PIWC Sakumono has climaxed its weeklong celebration with a call on Christian women to wait patiently for the Lord who remembers in His on time by the Area Women’s Leader, Mrs. Cynthia Araba Siaw Agyepong.

PIWC Sakumono Women’s Ministry took part in the National Women’s Ministry week-long activities from Monday, August 17 to Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Speaking on Sunday, August, 23rd 2020 on the topic: “The Lord God Almighty Remembers” Deaconess Agyepong quoted Malachi 3:5 among other Biblical texts and encouraged believers to be steadfast in the faith, serving with all their might as Abraham did and saved his family and household including Lot from disaster. She also made references to Hannah and said after a long time of prayers for the fruit of the womb, the Lord remembered her and gave her a son.

Barrenness come in many forms, it could be dryness in business like peter on the sea of Galilea, whatever has become barren will be moved in Jesus name,” she encouraged believers adding, “the God you have served effortlessly and tirelessly will surely remember and reward you for your handwork.

. The District Minister’s wife, Mrs. Eunice Kwarteng preached during the first service on the topic, “To be a glorious bride with extras oil to possess the nations.” She used the story of the 10 virgins recorded in the book of Mathew 25 to encourage women to be ready for Christ, preach the word of God, and be hungry to ring souls to the saving knowledge of the Lord and saviour Jesus Christ.

The ministry was privileged in the course of the week to have the wife of the Area Head of Teshie-Nungua Mrs. Rachel Koduah, ministering on the topic, “Portraying God’s glory in Hospitality.” She read from Genesis 18: 18, 24:15-28, Hebrews 13:6, 1 Peter 4:9. She used the story of how Abraham ministered to three men who were angels and received his long-cherished promise from the lord. She urged women to show hospitality without grumbling and do every act of hospitality from their hearts.

On her part, the District leader, Deaconess Mrs. Isabella Gyau Orhin led the ministry to deliberate on the topic, “How to manage in difficult times.” Some of the difficult situations she talked about included, “difficulties at the workplace, betrayal, pollution, aging, losing a loved one, loss of Job, being unmarried, negative viral videos, among others.

She encouraged members that their first point of call in any difficult situation is to pray and read the Bible which gives hope and encouragement (Mark 15:4). She cited Deborah, Jael, and Abigail as brave women who used biblical principles and stood their grounds as Christian women.

Deaconess Edna Kekrebesi, the Assistant District leader of PIWC - Sakumono, also led the ministry on the topic, “Portraying the glory of God in your community.” She used the story of Dorcas recorded in (Acts 9: 36-42) as a case study of portraying God’s glory in one’s community.

Also, Deaconess Mrs. Faustina Hamilton spoke on the topic, “Portraying God’s glory at your workplace.” He encouraged women to do the will or purpose of God at their workplace, to work hard for the Lord, to be the light in their workplace, and to preach the word of God.

Deaconess Mrs. Ewuraba Nkansah Sakyi, the former Assistant District leader of PIWC Sakumono spoke on the topic, “Portraying God’s glory in your dressing.” She read from Ephesians 5:26-27, 1 Corinthians 16: 19-20, Ezekiel 16:1-15, among others and urged Christian women to dress appropriately since dressing describes one’s association, profession, where the person comes from and it gives one his or her identity

Other activities included Placard evangelism, the inauguration of Virtuous Ladies, and the appreciation of past executives.