Ghana's Covid-19 Active Cases Drop To 1,325

27.08.2020 Headlines

By Reporter
Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 1,325.

The cumulative caseload now stands at 43,841.

Of that number, 42,246 have recovered and been discharged.

Meanwhile, the new cases recorded recently are 72.

The death toll remains 270, the Ghana Health Service has reported.

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
