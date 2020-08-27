Ghana's Covid-19 Active Cases Drop To 1,325 By Reporter LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 1,325. The cumulative caseload now stands at 43,841. Of that number, 42,246 have recovered and been discharged. Meanwhile, the new cases recorded recently are 72. The death toll remains 270, the Ghana Health Service has reported.
