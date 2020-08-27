Assault On Soldiers: We’ll Deal With Domfaase Residents – Oduro

The Deputy Defence Minister Major Derrick Oduro has warned that residents who assaulted some two soldiers at Domefaase, an area near Kasoa will be severely dealt with.

Major Oduro in an interview on Starr Today on Wednesday justified reports that soldiers were brutalising and intimidating Domfaase residents in the aftermath of the assault.

According to him, residents who have had the courage to attack soldiers must not be spared and must be severely punished to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Reports indicate that over 300 soldiers have besieged the town in an attempt to arrest civilians who assaulted the soldiers in a land conflict. Starr News has gathered that residents have fled the area for fear of being arrested by the military.

So far over 50 residents have been arrested in the operation by the military.

The two soldiers were critically injured after they were attacked by irate residents of Dome Faase near Obom Domeabra in the Greater Accra Region over land ownership.

Videos of the assault circulating on social media show the soldiers slashed with machete in the head and beaten to a pulp.

Their uniforms were ripped apart as they were made to sit on the ground, soaked in blood.

Speaking on Starr Today, Major Oduro stated that the soldiers were in the area on official duties, refuting claims that the soldiers were in the area on their own accord.

---starrfmonline