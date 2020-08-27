YEA Supports Artisans In Ashanti Region

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) through its Ashanti Regional Secretariat on Wednesday, 26th August 2020 donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Association of Fashion and Salon Apprenticeship in the Ashanti region.

Addressing a group of over 350 beneficiaries, the Regional Director of YEA, Mr. Seth Twumasi charged beneficiaries to make use of these items to the benefit of themselves and others in their respective communities.

The items donated include full sets of Electric Sewing Machines, Clippers (barbering machines), Android Tablets, Mobile phones, and other items aimed at supporting artisans and vocational entrepreneurial development in Ghana.

Madam Margaret Owusu, a Deputy Ashanti Regional NADMO Director who represented the Deputy Regional minister in her address advised the artisans to handle their share of the items with care so that, they can reap full benefits of them through regular maintenance culture. She stated, the attitude where people fail to attach serious care to things they get for free must cease in this regard.

Some of the beneficiary artisans who spoke on behalf of their colleagues expressed their gratitude to the management of YEA and the President of Ghana for the great support extended to them.

They promised to make good use of the equipment to vindicate the president's vision and why he brought this equipment to them.

Also present at the donation were Mr. Razak Abubakar (YEA Kumasi Metro Director), Hon. Kwabena Nsenkyiren (the Regional NADMO Director), Mr. Akwasi Kyei (fashion designer), other staff of YEA in various districts and the regional secretariat.

Ashanti Regional YEA Secretariat