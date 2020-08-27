A/R: MoMo Vender Shot Dead By Gunmen At Ejisu

A 28-year-old mobile money vendor, Owusu Adjei, has been shot dead at Onwi in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 around 7:30 pm.

Narrating the incident, the Assemblymember for the area, Isaac Aboagye Antwi, explained that the armed robbers who wore nose masks came to the vendor and pretended to be withdrawing money.

Mr Antwi said: “Around 7.30 pm, I wasn’t there but according to the eyewitness, they said they [the robbers] were two, they came to do mobile money [transactions] wearing nose masks; one of them was standing in front of the container.

“The other one went around the container, he went inside the container, so, the mobile money vendor told him to go out, and he was insistent but he refused and rather demanded the vendor’s bag containing money.

“The vendor refused and pushed the armed robber and then the other one who was standing in front of the container pulled the trigger.”

The robbers later bolted with an unspecified amount of money after shooting the MoMo vendor.

Confirming the incident, the Ejisu Divisional Police Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Stephen Tane Ngissah, in an interview with Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah, said investigations have commenced into the matter.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Living Waters Hospital morgue at Ejisu Kwamo awaiting autopsy.

