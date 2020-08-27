Let's Develop Educational Curriculum That Enhances Creative Thinking And Innovation To Solve National Problems

Mrs. Theodosia Jackson has advocated the development of a curriculum that enhances creative thinking among recipients of Ghanaian education.

The principal of Jackson College of Education said this in an interview with the media in Kumasi.

She added that Ghana is confronted with myriads of problems which need vibrant and well-nurtured young people to defy the odds in solving existing national problems.

According to the principal, technical and vocational schools must be promoted and resourced adequately to enable students to undergo rigorous practical training for sustainable livelihood and job creation.

She further intimated that technical schools are not meant for students who are academically handicapped but people who are poised to solve challenges and create jobs for themselves and other people.

"We should make technical education more competitive as this will reduce graduate unemployment among the youth", she said passionately.