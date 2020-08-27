Franklin Cudjoe Lists Akufo-Addo Greatest Achievements

Listen to article

Founding President of IMANI Africa and social commentator, Mr Franklin Cudjoe has named the Bawumia led digitization agenda and the clean up made in the banking sector as the best achievements of President Akufo Addo's administration.

Franklin Cudjoe revealed this in a social media post he made yesterday, August 26.

In the said post, Franklin Cudjoe seeks to know the view of Ghanaians on the great works the government of President Akufo-Addo has done to push forward the prosperity of the country.

"So what are your top five great things this government has done to advance Ghana's prosperity?" part of Franklin Cudjoe's post reads.

In taking the lead to answer the question asked by himself, Franklin, in his opinion, mentioned the banking sector clean-up exercises and digitization of the economy.

Read full post below:

---

Contributor on ModernGhana