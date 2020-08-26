Births Registration Coverage Now 80.4%

Listen to article

Ghana's births registration coverage in Ghana has increased tremendously.

According to the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, births registration coverage in Ghana increased from 63 percent in 2016 to 80.4 percent in 2019.

On the other hand, she said deaths registration coverage stood at 17 percent as of 2019.

The Minister made this known at the meet the press on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the Information Ministry in Accra.

DACF

She stated that District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) allocation for persons with disability (pwd) has increased from 2 percent to 3 percent and disbursed at the district level.

She was delivering an update on what the Ministry was doing to increase funding and improve financial management at the MMDAs.

She outlined measures being taken by government to strengthen the financing base of MMDAs to raise revenue locally for the purposes of undertaking independent development projects.

She also shared insights on how government intends to increase participation of the citizenry in democratic governance.

---Daily Guide