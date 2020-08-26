MMDAs Net Transfers Increased From 35% To 53%

Government has through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, increased net transfers to Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) from 35.10 percent in 2016 to 53.40 percent at the end of 2019.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, made this known to the media at the meet the press on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Information Ministry in Accra.

Delivering an update on what the Ministry was doing to increase funding and improve financial management at the MMDAs, the Minister disclosed that from the 35.10 percent in 2016, the net transfers were raised to 46.52 percent in 2017.

She added that from 46.52 percent in 2017, the net transfers increased to 53 percent in 2018 and subsequently 53.40 percent in 2019.

The Minister outlined measures being taken by government to strengthen the financing base of MMDAs to raise revenue locally for the purposes of undertaking independent development projects.

She also shared insights on how government intends to increase participation of the citizenry in democratic governance.

According to the Minister, a Local Government Finance Bill has been drafted.

“Consultations on the Bill were conducted and feedback incorporated. The Bill is at Attorney-General’s Department for final review,” she added.

---Daily Guide