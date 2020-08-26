I'm Unhappy With Amidu's Work — Kweku Baako Jnr

Ace Journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr says he is not happy with the pace of work of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr noted that though he is happy with the establishment of the office of the Special Prosecutor he is unhappy with the work of Martin Amidu especially regarding information flow from his office.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, he noted that the lack of information flow from the Special Prosecutor has kept many people in darkness.

“I am happy with the establishment of the office of the Special Prosecutor, but I am not happy with information flow from the office. Communication is very important and something should be done about it.”

He admonished the Special Prosecutor to be forthcoming with information on what people need to know about his work.