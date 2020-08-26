Police Busted Baatsona Drug Kingpin

Listen to article

A 30-year-old man, Isaac Nkrumah, aka Thunder, suspected to be the leader of drug peddlers in the Baatsona area in Accra, has been picked up by the police.

According to the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, at the time of Nkrumah's arrest, he was in possession of eight compressed slabs of plants suspected to be narcotic drugs, a total of 135 wrappers of dried leaves, 38 sachets of dried leaves, all suspected to be narcotic drugs, a black polythene bag containing some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be a narcotic drug and 19 Rizlar papers used to wrap Indian hemp and tobacco.

The Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Julius Kpeberson, she said, led the Saturday night operation.

“In that same operation, 24 other suspects were also arrested within some ghettos and drug peddling areas in Baatsona and its environs,” she said, adding that they were made up of 23 males and a female aged between 18 years to 33.

---Daily Guide