Okada Touches Lives, Legalise It To Make It Safe – Franklin Cudjoe Backs Mahama

President of IMANI Ghana Franklin Cudjoe has backed former President Mahama's promise to legalise the operation of Okada in Ghana.

“Okada must be legalised to make it safe. This touches a lot of lives,” he wrote on Facebook.

It comes barely a day after his Vice President Kofi Bentil declared support for former President John Mahama’s call for mainstreaming of Okada operations in the country.

“Okada business is a major source of honest employment for many people. A major service provider of choice in traffic locked Urban areas and underserved rural areas and elsewhere.

“If you are not prepared to legalize and properly regulate this important transport and economically viable sub-sector, then you are not prepared to run a nation like Ghana. Yes it is hard work but it must be done!!! Get serious and do the real work,” Mr Bentil wrote on Facebook.