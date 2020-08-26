Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Lauds Akufo-Addo's Road Projects

Listen to article

It was all joy and a dream come true for the people of Atimatim in the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency and it's environs when they finally witnessed the beginning of their long awaiting dream come into reality.

The constituents had patiently waited for their turn to be captured onto the Year of Roads agenda by the NPP Akufo Addo government and on the 20th of August, 2020 their patience was rewarded.

Honourable William Owuraku Aidoo (MP for Afigya Kwabre South who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of Electricity) together with Honourable APC (DCE) for Afigya Kwabre South and Nananom of Atimatim traditional area on Friday 21st August 2020 did sod cutting for the construction and asphalting of Atimatim township roads.

Areas which will benefit from this initiative include:

1.Atimatim Junction - Maase

2. Atimatim Newsite - kronum Kwapra.

3. Atimatim Old town roads

4. Atimatim Chairman Junction - cocoa Ano.

4. Cocoa Ano - Bronkong

5. Maase - Medoma

6. Atimatim Old town - Taabuo.

Among others.

Contractor on Site is

Netto Builders Construction Ltd.

The Member Of Parliament also used the occasion to present 100 pieces of street light bulbs to Nananom and assemblymen of the electoral area to fix them at vantage points.

Drivers and inhabitants of Atimatim were happy for what Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo has done for them and promised to vote massively for him and Nana Addo for their good works.

