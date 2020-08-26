NPP Government Is The Best In Terms Of Education—SHS Headmaster

The Headmaster for Obuasi Senior High Technical School, Mr. Micheal Mensah when speaking on Pure FM Morning show on Tuesday 25th August 2020 has revealed that the government who always has the education sector in mind in terms of helping them, then its the New Patriotic Party NPP.

Mr. Mensah counted many projects and policies which were all made by the NPP government which he thinks makes them the best in terms of helping the education sector. On polices he mentioned,

The school placement system: he explained this has squash the situation whereby only brilliant students will attend the grade 'A' schools because, with the introduction of the placement system, they share the students equally without looking for grades A, B, C or D school.

He also mentioned the Capitation Grant, School feeding, District sponsorships for teacher trainees, Teacher professional development, Free SHS, etc.

On infrastructures too he mentioned boys and girls dormitories going on in his school, Opoku Ware SHS, Prempeh college, etc in the Ashanti region and others to going on in the other regions.

In addition, he revealed the National Democratic Congress NDC introduced Progressively free education but they paid only one term and they left a huge debt which took the NPP government in 2016 to clear all the debt immediately they came to the office.

After putting all these factors out, the said master concluded that this means the NNP government has helped the Ghana education sector more than any other party in the country especially the NDC.