C/R: Akufo-Addo's Claim A Big Lie, Govt Has Not Distributed 300 Outboard Motors – Fishermen

Fishermen in the Central Region have expressed anger over what they say is an untruth peddled by President Akufo-Addo that over 300 outboard motors have been given to the fishermen in the Central Region.

Their leader, Chief Fisherman of the Central and Western Regions John Manoma Quayson addressing a press conference Tuesday said President Akuffo Addo’s claim during a sod-cutting ceremony for the Constitution and Expansion of Elmina Landing Site and Port that the NPP has since coming to power has distributed over 300 outboard motors to the Fishermen in the central region is a big lie as they never received such machines.

“They gave only 96 outboard motors to some NPP Fishermen and gave 204 outboard motors to the New Patriotic Party Members. The president lied to us the Fishermen in the Central Region by saying he has given such a number of outboard motors. We’ve been hungry since the NPP came to power. This government has not also given us enough prefix fuel since they came to power. They have kept most of the outboard motors in their rooms and sell it at an expansive amount which is making it difficult for us to buy. We are very disappointed with the NPP government so the best thing we will do is to vote them out so that another government will improve our lives.”

---kasapafmonline