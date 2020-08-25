Place Temporary Ban On All Tobacco Products In Ghana — INSLA Charges Gov't

The Institute of Leadership and Development (INSLA), has asked the government to boldly place a temporary ban on all tobacco-related products in Ghana.

The government must place this ban until a vaccine or remedy is gotten for the COVID - 19 Pandemic in Ghana.

Briefing members of the press in Accra on Tuesday, the INSLA Programme Officer, Mr Benjamin Anabila further asked the government to emulate the examples of South Africa and other countries that had placed a ban on the sales of tobacco-related products.

He however, indicated that their call on government was not meant to push the tobacco industries out of business.

" We only want these industries to be also concerned with the health of the people who they deal with before they think about their profits.

Mr. Anabila believes any credible and business sensitive industry must engage healthy people and ensure their safety.

He therefore called on the government to continue to protect Ghana's public health populace against the profit motive of the tobacco industry.

Mr Anabila also called on the government to reject any kind of help to be offered by the tobacco industries as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID - 19 Pandemic in Ghana.

The tobacco industry is fully aware of the devastating consequences of its products, yet it invests heavily around the world to create a favorable environment for its business to thrive.

To sway the attention of the public and those in authority from the negative image its products and actions bear, the tobacco industry, engages in humanitarian gestures, Mr Anabila pointed out.

The INSLA Programmes Officer mentioned the offering of financial donations and life-saving equipment including ventilators, hand sanitizers, face masks amongst others as some of the help been offered to governments by the tobacco industry to fight COVID - 19.

However, Mr. Anabila explained that even though per their checks, no tobacco industry in Ghana has offered any help to the Ghana government in the fight against the virus.

"None of the tobacco industries in Ghana has offered any financial or technical help to the Ghana government but it has happened in other African countries like the Ivory Coast South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.

We therefore have the feeling that they might attempt or try to do same in Ghana hence our call on the government Mr Anabila clarifies.

The press briefing which also brought together members from the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) was under the theme; Reject any support from the tobacco industry and its affiliates and allies.

INSLA is a non-for-profit CSO that aims at strengthening leadership capacity and promoting development with the aim of stimulating discussions and actions to make humanity and the environment productive, safe and healthier.