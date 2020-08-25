ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.08.2020 Social News

Police Probes Alleged Rape Of St. Louis SHS Student

Police Probes Alleged Rape Of St. Louis SHS Student
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Police in the Ashanti Region have begun investigations into the alleged rape of a St. Louis Senior High School female student.

The alleged sexual assault is said to have taken place on the school’s premises.

Police sources at the Ashanti Regional Police Command told Citi News that the victim was studying in the classroom at night when an unidentified man dragged her to a bushy area where she was allegedly raped.

The attack is believed to have happened after the formal study hours at night, also known as prep.

The victim has since been admitted at the hospital.

The identity of the perpetrator is not yet known.

Students sitting for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Exam (WASSCE) are currently in school.

---citinewsroom

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

ASEPA Hits Back At Ken Agyapong; Insists Gov’t Targeted And ...
1 hour ago

NPP Has Reduced Cedi Depreciation Rate By 50% – Bawumia
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line