Covid-19: Usain Bolt Tests Positive

Listen to article

Usain Bolt has confirmed that he has coronavirus and is self-isolating in Jamaica, days after partying mask-free with friends and sports stars at his 34th birthday.

Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed late Monday that Bolt, known as the greatest sprinter of all time, had tested positive for the virus.

The confirmation came after he posted a video to Twitter in which he revealed he is self-isolating at home, and is not currently displaying any symptoms.

It also comes after Bolt was filmed partying with guests including Manchester City star Raheem Sterling at his birthday in Jamaica on Friday last week, with guests not socially distancing or wearing masks.

Videos showed attendees singing, dancing, and standing close together under a large awning during the celebrations.

Speaking before his diagnosis was confirmed, Bolt said: ‘Good morning everybody, just waking up.

‘Like everybody, I’ve checked social media, social media’s saying I’m confirmed [as having coronavirus]. I did a test on Saturday because I have work [abroad].

‘I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in for me and my friends. Also, I have no symptoms.

‘I’m going to quarantine myself and wait to see what the protocol is. Until then, I’m quarantined by myself and just taking it easy. Be safe out there.’

Source: Dailymail