Neriah Tettey Of Silicon Valley Becomes Child Sanitation Ambassador After Winning Triple-S Challenge

Listen to article

A 12-year-old pupil of Silicon Valley International School in Accra, Neriah Tettey, emerged the winner of the Grand Finale of Schools Sanitation Solutions (Triple-S) What Do You Know, Challenge held on Sunday at the studios of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

By this achievement, she has now become Ghana's first Child Sanitation Ambassador.

Miss Neriah was very delighted and expressed her preparedness to use her influence as an ambassador to help change the mindset and bad attitude of people towards the environment.

Four highly qualified students competed for the chance to be the national child ambassador for sanitation and hygiene.

After three challenging rounds of quizzes, Neriah Tettey took the ultimate prize home. Her contenders included Joshua Desmenu, also from the same Silicon Valley International, Hemmes Sylvia Apolara from Pong Tamale Experimental School in Tamale, and Maame Akua O. Gyimah from Julian Academy Tema, Community 25.

Miss Tettey scored 23 points with Joshua Desmenu scoring 17.5 points to pick the second position.

Hemmes Apolara placed third with 15 points whilst Mame Akua Gyima won the fourth position with 13 points.

World Vision Ghana, in partnership with Kings Hall Media Limited, organised the Schools Sanitation Solutions (Triple-S) Challenge.

The Masters Encounter of the competition gathered four finalists which included one boy and three girls.

World Vision Ghana and Kings Hall Media Limited recognize the potential of children in the search for sustainable solutions to Ghana’s sanitation challenges.

The schools sanitation solutions challenge brought together 194 participants from across the nation. The purpose was for the students to propose solutions to sanitation issues in their communities.

In this regard, the partners have been engaging school children since 2018 in various competition-based sanitation campaigns to help them to exhibit their knowledge and opinions on sanitation.

In line with this, World Vision Ghana and Kings Hall Media Limited launched the Triple-S Challenge in September 2019 and started the Round One of the competition in January 2020.

In his address, the World Vision Ghana Country Director, Dickens Thunde, reaffirmed the organisation's support for students actively involved in sanitation-related advocacies and programs.

Mr Dickens Thunde said the objective of the challenge was to make children agents of change to help improve sanitation in the country.

“The challenge is to encourage children to co-create sustainable solutions to sanitation challenges around them and to advocate the removal of barriers and increased access to improved sanitation, particularly in basic schools.

“While Ghana has made progress in respect of access to safe water, it is regrettable that the same cannot be said about sanitation. Progress towards universal access to improved sanitation and ending open defecation has been slow,” Mr Thunde said.

Despite the many sanitation challenges facing the country, Mr. Thunde said his outfit prioritised the promotion and access to Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) services and they were ready to partner relevant stakeholders to ensure that everybody everywhere got sustainable access to improved sanitation.

Mr Anthony Mensah, the Director of Sanitation, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, congratulated the contestants for putting up a heartwarming performance.

“You are all winners having come this far. The Minister pledges support for the winner in carrying out her ambassadorial duties and also supports this worthy course and would provide the resource required to enable her to carry her duties.