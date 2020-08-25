Mim: Ahafo Police Begins Investigation Into The Killing Of A Timber Contractor

Listen to article

The Ahafo Regional Police Command has begun investigation into the gruesome murder of a timber contractor at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The 38-year-old Akwasi Banahene was killed by unknown persons over the weekend.

The Ahafo Police Command is urging the residents of Mim to volunteer information to help in their investigation.

ASP Kwame Loh the Public Relations Officer of the Ahafo Regional Police Command in an interview with this portal indicated that investigations has begun into the incident.

According to ASP loh, no arrest has been made yet.

“Police has launched investigation into the incident. We have also sent the police and military into the in the community. Calm has returned into the town as people go about their duties,” he stated.

Source: firstnewsroom.com