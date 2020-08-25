ModernGhanalogo

25.08.2020 Education

Ashesi University Benefits From 2nd Disinfection

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ashesi University, a private university located in Berekuso in the Eastern Region, Monday benefited from the second phase of the on-going national disinfection exercise in tertiary institutions across the country.

The exercise, which started at 9:00 a.m., was carried out by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ghana Education Service (GES).

It was in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive to the MoE and GES to ensure that tertiary institutions were disinfected before reopening on Monday, August 24th, 2020, against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

For the smooth execution of the exercise, Zoomlion deployed about 15 spraying guns and one atomiser.

While the spraying guns were used in various enclosed facilities, the atomiser disinfected open spaces of the university.

Other facilities of Ashesi University that were disinfected were lecture halls, hostels, faculties, computer laboratories, and libraries.

Earlier, (on Friday, August 21, 2020) Zoomlion began phase two of the disinfection exercise in tertiary institutions across the country.

The first day saw Zoomlion disinfect a number of tertiary institutions including technical, public, and private universities and health facilities in about six regions. These regions were Greater Accra, Volta, Western, Central, Volta, Oti, and Ashanti Regions.

The second day covered regions including Northern, Upper East, and Ahafo Regions.

8252020115823-i41p266ffa-whatsapp-image-2020-08-24-at-17.29.24-2.jpeg

8252020115823-i41p266ffa-whatsapp-image-2020-08-24-at-17.29.25.jpeg

8252020115825-swnaqecp5k-whatsapp-image-2020-08-24-at-17.29.24.jpeg

8252020115825-txobrfdq5l-whatsapp-image-2020-08-24-at-17.29.23-1.jpeg

8252020115826-23041q5dcw-whatsapp-image-2020-08-24-at-17.29.23.jpeg

8252020115828-0f72ym3xxs-whatsapp-image-2020-08-24-at-17.29.22-2.jpeg

8252020115829-h41o266fea-whatsapp-image-2020-08-24-at-17.29.22-1.jpeg

8252020115830-wbreuhgtto-whatsapp-image-2020-08-24-at-17.29.22.jpeg

8252020115832-m6itl8w331-whatsapp-image-2020-08-24-at-17.29.21.jpeg

