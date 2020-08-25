If You Can’t Legalise, Regulate Okada Business, Then You Can’t Govern Ghana – Kofi Bentil

Listen to article

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil believes the campaign promise by former President Mahama to legalise and regulate Okada business in the country is in order.

According to Mr Kofi Bentil, Okada business is an honest income source of many people and also an option a person will resort to in the urban areas where there is heavy vehicular traffic.

John Mahama while on tour in the Volta Region promised to legalize okada and regulate it if he wins the December 7 elections.

Reacting to this, Kofi Bentil indicated in a social media post that a person who is not prepared to legalize and regulate okada is not prepared to run a country like Ghana where okada business thrives among the youth.

"If you are not prepared to legalize and properly regulate this important transport and economically viable sub-sector, then you are not prepared to run a nation like Ghana. Yes it is hard work but it must be done!!!" part of Kofi Bentil's statement reads.

---