Confusion At Prisons Service Over Cadet Course For Serving Officers

Information reaching DAYBREAK indicates that the Ghana Prisons Service is skewing the processes for cadet course in a manner that spits upon effectively developing human resources to deliver the mandate of the Service.

The phenomenon, if not checked, has the potential of creating an institution and public service founded more on crony and relative relations than the capacity to attain goals and serve God and Country.

The result is turmoil within the Service which already is afflicted with issues including staff accommodation.

A document in the possession of DAYBREAK on the skewed processes, for instance, indicates how ill-motivated the staffs are in terms of promotion and maintaining quality staff.

The document, dated 18th August 2020 titled CADET COURSE FOR SERVING OFFICERS-2020 indicate, for instance, that for a serving officer who has a Master Degree with the rank of a Sergeant, he or she must have served at least 12 years in the Service by 31st August 2020.

How weird the process is also shown in one of the requirements which say that Senior Chief Officers (SCOs) not more than 55 years by 31st August 2020 may also be considered.

Again, Assistant Chief Officers with First Degree or equivalent who have served at least 18 years in the Service by 31st August 2020 may also be considered.

The arrangement, DAYBREAK learned, makes room for dozens of younger graduates with no working experience except connected with a politician or relative of top Service personnel.

See below document on processes.

CADET COURSE FOR SERVING OFFICERS-2020

An Officer-Cadet Course will be organized for Serving Officers before the close of the year 2020. Examinations and possibly interview will therefore be conducted for eligible Junior Officers.

The categories of officers who qualify to take part in the selection process are as follows:

Group A: Senior Chief Officers (SCOs) not more than fifty-five/55 years old by 31st August, 2020

Group B: Chief Officers who have at least First Degree or equivalent.

Group C: Chief Officer who have at least HND/Diploma or equivalent who have served at least two/2 years on the rank.

Group D: Chief Officers who have served at least four/4 years on the rank by 31st August, 2020 and are not more than fifty-five/55 years old by 31st August, 2020

Group E: Assistant Chief Officers with First Degree or equivalent who have served at least eighteen/18 years in the Service by 31st August, 2020.

(Vi) Group F: Officers of the rank of Sergeant (SGT) and above with Master Degree or equivalent who have served at least twelve/12 years in the Service by 31st August, 2020.

In all the groups, eligible officers must not be more than fifty-five/55 years old by 31st August, 2020.

All the six/6 groups will be required to write a qualifying examination in the following areas.

Prison Duties

General Paper

All eligible officers who wish to take part in the selection examination should submit a written application to the Director-General of Prisons through their Officers-In-Charge by the close of work on 31st August, 2020. To expedite the process, all Officers-In-Charge are directed to submit copies of the applications via the Service Email.

Shortlisted candidates should be in Accra a day prior to the date they are scheduled to the examination.

Find copy of the document below: