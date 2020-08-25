New CEO Of Forestry Commission Takes Over After Sir John

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, on Monday swore Mr John Allotey into office as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, replacing the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John.

Mr Allotey was in acting capacity until his confirmation as the substantive CEO and served as the Deputy CEO of the Commission.

Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief of Alavanyo Traditional Area, has also been sworn in as a Board Member of the Commission, replacing the late Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area.

At a brief ceremony at the Ministry in Accra, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh charged the two personalities to be bold, forthright and work assiduously to propel the Commission to a higher level.

He administered the Oaths of Office, Secrecy and Allegiance to the two gentlemen.

The Minister urged them to continue the good works of the former CEO and execute the mandate of the Commission.

Mr Allotey, in his acceptance remarks, expressed gratitude to the President for the honour and pledged to work closely with all the stakeholders to achieve the vision and mission of the Commission.

Togbega Atakora, on his part, expressed appreciation to the President for the honour done him.

He commended the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and current Energy Minister, Mr John-Peter Amewu, for the good works done at the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region during his tenure as the Municipal Chief Executive.

---GNA