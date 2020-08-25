More Tertiary Schools Benefit From National Disinfection

As part of measures to reduce the risk of students' exposure to COVID-19 when schools are reopened, the government in collaboration with the number one Waste Management in Ghana and Africa, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has embarked on a 2nd phase disinfestation exercise in Tertiary institutions across the country.

It would be recalled that President Akufo Addo in his15th COVID-19 national address announced that, the government will put in place necessary preventive measures to allow students to return to school safely.

He assured that Government through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service would ensure that all tertiary institutions are disinfected and equipped with necessary personal protective equipment before Students go back to school.

Cleaning, disinfecting, and promoting hand hygiene are important everyday actions schools can take to slow the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and protect students and staff.

At Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale where one of the disinfestation exercises took place, the Vice Principal, Mr. Emmanuel Alhassan reiterated management's preparedness to receive the students now that the school has been disinfested ahead of the school reopened.

He stressed that the necessary preparations in terms of allocating places where students would be staying are available, adding that the school has 4 Halls, 3 for males, and 1 for the female.

Mr. Alhassan further disclosed that management of the school has put in place, a medical team who are waiting to receive the students and check their statistics in terms of temperature and other physical observation they might come across.

The Vice Principal however revealed that their only fears are lack of mass testing of students against the COVID-19 since students are coming from the various regions across the country.

He, therefore, said the school is of the firm belief that with arrangements made by the government and the Education Ministry as far as the COVID-19 protocols are concerned, they would not record any case.

He further assured that even if a case emerged, there are 3 Medical Doctors to assist because they have been providing routine consultancy services to the school.

Mr. Alhassan commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for their extraordinary support towards the fight against COVID-19 since it came into the country.

The Northern Regional General Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Dawuni Peter on an interview pointed out that, the company is disinfesting 8 Tertiary Institutions comprises of Tamale University and 7 Colleges of Education in Northern, Savana and North East Region respectfully.

He averred that the second phase disinfestation exercise does not include the University of Development Studies.

Mr. Dawuni said, President Akufo Addo's appreciations to Dr. Siaw Agyepong and Jospong Group of Companies for excellent support towards the fight against the spread of COVID-19, re-emphasis the image of the company, and the capacity that they have in dealing with emergency issues in the country.

"So as a company, I feel so elated that the Number One Gentleman of the land single-handedly praises the company that I worked for. So, we are determined to do more beyond the expectations of every Ghanaian because, we are not just in to make a profit but, we are looking at the social aspect of our society".