ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.08.2020 Social News

Samuel Atta Mills Escapes Death

Samuel Atta Mills Escapes Death
Listen to article

Brother of late John Evans Atta Mills and NDC Member of Parliament for the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem constituency in the Central Region, Samuel Atta Mills, has been involved in a near-fatal car crash.

Reports available to DGN Online indicate that the crash occurred at the Komenda Junction when he was returning from his usual rounds in the constituency.

824202054133-uaqctgfsrn-car-2-300x169

He and his team did not sustain any injuries.

—Daily Guide

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Mzbel Arrested Over HIV Comment
1 hour ago

Apologize For ‘Lying’ About Cost Of Kwame Nkrumah Interchang...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line