Samuel Atta Mills Escapes Death

Brother of late John Evans Atta Mills and NDC Member of Parliament for the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem constituency in the Central Region, Samuel Atta Mills, has been involved in a near-fatal car crash.

Reports available to DGN Online indicate that the crash occurred at the Komenda Junction when he was returning from his usual rounds in the constituency.

He and his team did not sustain any injuries.

—Daily Guide