Security Patrols Storm Mim Over Murder Of Timber Contractor

Police and military patrols have been intensified at Mim, a town in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region following the murder of a timber contractor.

The deceased, identified as Akwasi Banahene, 38, was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants over the weekend.

According to the Ahafo Regional Police Command, investigations have begun to identify the suspects.

ASP Kwame Loh, the Public Relations Officer of the Ahafo Regional Police Command in a Citi News interview said the police is seeking public support to help arrest and prosecute those behind the crime.

“One Akwasi Banahene who happens to be a Timber contractor in Mim was shot and killed by an unknown assailant. Police found his body in a pool of blood and he was rushed to a health facility for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival. The police are investigating the case.”

“The measures we've put in place, for now, is that police and military patrols have been intensified in the area and at the moment, the place is calm. No suspect has been arrested yet, but the police are doing their best. The Regional Police Command will want to appeal to the public to volunteer information leading to the possible arrest and prosecution of the assailant,” he added.

