Police Silent On Mim Murders

The Police in the Ahafo Region have maintained a tight-lip on the murders of two men, one of them believed to be a financier of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality of the region.

Akwasi Banahene, the financier, the source said, was killed at home by an unknown assailant(s) immediately he returned from work last Friday night.

A reprisal attack carried out by people believed to be connected to him also led to the death of one Nana Yaw Osei Frimpong said to be a timber merchant.

Frimpong was alleged to have masterminded the killing of Banahene due to a land dispute between them, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

Banahene was killed at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday while Frimpong was also attacked and murdered at about 12:45 a.m. the next day.

DAILY GUIDE learnt some police officers rushed to the house of Frimpong to rescue him from his attackers but met him seriously battered in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to Goaso Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Frimpong's attackers also set his car ablaze.

Both bodies had been deposited at the same hospital morgue pending investigation and autopsy.

Though police confirmed the murders on phone to local media, they would not comment further.

---Daily Guide