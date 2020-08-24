ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin...
24.08.2020 Headlines

Ghana Active Cases Now 1,712

180 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

The active cases currently stand at 1,712.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update.

Ghana has within the last six months recorded a cumulative figure of 43,505 COVID-19 cases and 41,532 recoveries.

The COVID-19 related death toll currently stands at 261.

Out of the number of active cases, four are in critical condition, two on ventilators and 16 in severe condition.

Since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 433,503 tests have been conducted.

Currently, four regions have no active cases.

These regions are North East, Upper East, Upper West and the Savannah regions.

Regional breakdown

---citinewsroom

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
