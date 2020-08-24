Govt Begins Clearance To Employ 18,445 Fresh Health Workers

The Ministry of Finance has granted financial clearance for the recruitment of 18,445 health professionals.

The professionals who are yet to be posted to the various health facilities in the country include 6,348 nurse assistant (clinical) and nurse assistant (preventive) who graduated in 2018.

It will also see some 12,097 degree and diploma nurses and midwives joining the country’s health workforce.

The Finance Ministry, in a letter addressed to the employing agency, the Ministry of Health, said the emolument of the personnel should be charged against the compensation of employee's vote of the Ministry of Health in the 2021 annual estimates.

“The Ministry of Health is to ensure that the health professionals have their documents processed on time and placed on the mechanized payroll to enable the Controller and Accountant General’s Department effect payment of their salaries,” the letter signed by Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osie-Asare, said.

She indicated that the effective date of the appointed personnel should not be earlier than April 1, 2021.

“By a copy of the letter the Controller and Accountant General is requested to effect payment of their salaries and make appropriate deductions of social security and income tax to SSNIT and the Domestic Tax Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA),” it added.

The Finance Ministry said the clearance would expire on December 31, 2021 and cannot be used thereafter.

---Daily Guide