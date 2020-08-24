Continuing Students Of UCC, UHAS, Technical Varsities Resume School Today

Listen to article

The University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), technical universities and other colleges are expected to reopen today, August 24.

This is to ensure their completion of the year’s academic work following the government’s gradual easing of restrictive protocols in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Whilst most tertiary institutions in the country have completed their academic programmes for the 2019/21 academic years through online learning and exams, a few universities including the University of Cape Coast, the University of Health and Allied Sciences and the technical universities are yet to do so.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo weeks ago assured of massive disinfection of the tertiary institutions before the arrival of the continuing students.

“Just as was done for final year students who returned to school, government through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service will ensure that all these tertiary institutions are disinfected.”

