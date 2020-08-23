Covid-19 Cases Hit 43,505 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ghana has recorded 180 new cases of Covid-19. This has pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 43,505. The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest case management update indicated that clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 41,532. No new death has been recorded since the last update of 261. Active case count at 1,712. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
