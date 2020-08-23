ModernGhanalogo

23.08.2020

Covid-19 Cases Hit 43,505
Ghana has recorded 180 new cases of Covid-19.

This has pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 43,505.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest case management update indicated that clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 41,532.

No new death has been recorded since the last update of 261.

Active case count at 1,712.

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
