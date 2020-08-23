Savelugu: Residents Of Zaazi Cry For Health Facility

Listen to article

Residents of Zaazi, a farming community in the Savelugu Municipality, are disturbed over the difficulty they encounter in accessing primary healthcare.

A concerned resident of Zaazi, Fuseini Inusah, has therefore appealed to the Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, to assist the community to get a health facility to make primary healthcare accessible to the people.

Mr Inusah said this in an exclusive interview at Zaazi on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He said people in the community face a challenge in getting means of transport to travel to Moglaa to access primary healthcare. This, according to him, serves as a disincentive to pregnant women to access antenatal and postnatal services, noting that a majority of them resort to home delivery.

Mr Inusah fears people may continue to lose their lives to emergency health conditions due to lack of health facility and the difficulty in getting means of transportation to the nearest health post.

He revealed that the situation has resulted to low patronage of national health insurance scheme in the community.

“We don’t see the need to subscribe to the National Health Insurance Scheme because there is no health post to cater for our health needs and if you don’t have means of transport, travelling to Moglaa for healthcare is challenging,” he lamented.

Zaazi community cannot even boast of a chemical shop where members of the community can get first aid services before they proceed to the nearest health post for proper healthcare.