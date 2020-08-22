DISCLAIMER: Modernghana Not Liable For International Human Rights Commission Ghana-Africa Region Press Statement

Listen to article

Modernghana.com’s attention has been drawn to a group purported to be operating illegally on the shores of Ghana.

The said group, International Human Rights Commission Ghana-Africa Region, on its website is said to be operating under the umbrella of the International Human Rights Commission-IHRC headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the headquarters of UN.

The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner has lodged a complaint to Modernghana.com with the UN dissociating itself from the group as well as a press statement issued by this same group published on Modernghana.com

Modernghana.com hereby issue a disclaimer as it has taken steps to pull down the press release. Modernghana.com however, cannot be held liable for the formation and operations of the said group.

Thank you.

Signed

Publishers, ModernGhana.com