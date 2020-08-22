Hot Meal Is Welcomed But Money Is Better – JHS Teachers

Some teachers in Junior High Schools (JHS) have welcomed Government's one hot meal initiative for pupils and staff in the wake of COVID-19 ahead of preparations for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

They however said they preferred money to the one hot meal daily intervention announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his number 15 address on measures to contain COVID-19 in the country.

Mavis Adjei, a teacher in a public basic school in the Greater Accra Region said some teachers were on diet and could not benefit from the meals and appealed to Government to consider replacing the hot meal for teachers and staff of basic schools with money.

Francis Asamoah, another teacher, said, “It will be helpful to take away the cost of their feeding whilst in school but we (teachers) want the money.”

He said the structures for the school feeding programme were already in place for pupils and that teachers should be allowed to take care of themselves.

Mrs Joyce Nyarko, Headmistress of the Nii Kodjo Ababioo Basic School commended the President for the foresight and said it would help pupils to prepare well for the BECE but said teachers could take care of themselves better if given money instead of the hot meal.

Some pupils expressed their excitement to the Ghana News Agency after President Akufo-Addo announced the initiative and said they could not wait for it to start.

Miss Georgette Kitson Mills, a final-year pupil said the one hot meal daily would help her save some money for books.

—GNA