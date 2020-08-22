KK Peprah Roofing Company Grabs Prestigious Award

In the early hours of Wednesday, August 20th, The Chief Executive Officer of KK Peprah Roofing System, Dr. Kwame Kyei Peprah was honoured with a prestigious award.

This was in recognition of his outstanding achievements as a young entrepreneur and a businessman with an impeccable interest in human development, philanthropy, and contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

The award titled "ORAMATISMÊNI GYNAÌKA HONOUR" meaning Visionary Leader was to uphold his integrity as was presented to him by the Rectitude International Mission in collaboration with the World Diplomatic Federation and the Pan African Heroes Foundation at a short ceremony in Accra.

In his acceptance speech, the business mogul expressed his profound gratitude to the organisers for recognising his efforts in the country.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the central government to support the private businesses in the country but make loan acquisition and interest rates affordable to individuals.

"I plead with the government to support the private sector in the country because there a lot of challenges we face especially when acquiring lands open up a business, I will appeal that once a while ministry of trade to invite or visit us to know our challenge because the private sector is the pillar of the economy. And will plead that loans interest rate should be soft for individuals to acquire more to expand their in order to create more jobs for the youth", he stated.

He urged some individuals who used social media to insult businessmen in the country to desist from it because being a businessman is not an easy task, hence his encouragement of the youth to adopt a good moral attitude towards work in order to become great men and women in future.

The Communications Strategist & International Partnerships Commissioner of the Rectitude International Mission, (RIM), Isaac Rockson, on his part, highlighted the importance of the awards as a way of recognizing Africans who are contributing excellently to the development of African societies.

"We want to use this opportunity to entreat him to keep on with the good work for generations to remember his contribution towards the country development. they say good names are better than riches which we will like to encourage him to keep up with the good name.

...In fact, I will like to put this on record in Ghana here; it's like, you are likely not to be rich if you are not born on Saturday because it looks like the name 'KWAME' comes with riches because when you look at the likes of Nana Kwame Bediako, Dr. Kwame Kyei Peprah, Dr. Kwame Kyei, and Dr.Osei Kwame Despite whose names come with Kwame are the backbones of the country's economy" he said.

Mr. Rockson pointed out and called on government any government that will be in office 2021 to look up to businessmen who from nowhere grow the economy.

"I will entreat any government in office 2021 to give the contract to these people to boost the economy, giving contracts to foreigners will not help the country but when given to Ghanaians they will develop the country's economy".

He urged the country to protect the few men and women who are able to develop the economy by at least providing them with security, incentives and connect them to other business opportunities.