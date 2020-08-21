Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 43,325

Sixty-five (65) new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

This has increased the country’s case count to 43,325.

The Ghana Health Service disclosed this in its latest update today, Friday, August 21, 2020.

This is the first time in two months the new cases had gone below 100.

The update indicated that four persons are currently in critical condition.

The total number of recoveries stands at 41,408.

261 persons have so far succumbed to the disease while active cases stand at 1,656.

Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 21,567

Ashanti Region – 10,706

Western Region – 2,933

Eastern Region – 2,157

Central Region – 1,837

Bono East Region – 730

Volta Region – 651

Western North Region – 598

Northern Region – 497

Ahafo Region – 490

Bono Region – 480

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 229

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 18

