Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 43,325 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Sixty-five (65) new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana. This has increased the country’s case count to 43,325. The Ghana Health Service disclosed this in its latest update today, Friday, August 21, 2020. This is the first time in two months the new cases had gone below 100. The update indicated that four persons are currently in critical condition. The total number of recoveries stands at 41,408.261 persons have so far succumbed to the disease while active cases stand at 1,656. Cumulative Cases per Region(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)Greater Accra Region – 21,567Ashanti Region – 10,706Western Region – 2,933Eastern Region – 2,157Central Region – 1,837Bono East Region – 730Volta Region – 651Western North Region – 598Northern Region – 497Ahafo Region – 490Bono Region – 480Upper East Region – 282Oti Region – 229Upper West Region – 88Savannah Region – 62North East Region – 18 ---citinewsroom
---citinewsroom