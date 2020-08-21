Internet Café Operator Grabbed For Allegedly Using N&MC Logo For Fraud

A joint collaboration between the Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) and the Special Investigation Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Ghana Police Service has led to the arrest of Mr Desmond Narh Tetteh, an internet cafe operator at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region.

He was arrested on suspicion of fraudulently using the logo of the Council to brand his internet café as an accredited facility to allegedly defraud Nurse Assistants who are seeking employment with the Ministry of Health.

At the time of his arrest on Thursday, August 20, 2020, Mr. Narh Tetteh was in possession of some Certificates of Registration issued by the Council suspected to belong to some Nurse Assistants.

He was also found with a list of over 100 names and index numbers, which he claimed were those of Nurse Assistants who sought for his assistance to register their details and apply for employment on the Ministry of Health recruitment portal.

Operation

According to the Council, its Registrar, Mr. Felix Nyante received a tip-off that an internet café situated in the Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region had used the Council's logo and photos of some Nurse Assistants to design a flyer and circulating same on social media.

The target group as per the details on the said flyer according to the Nursing and Midwifery Council was captured as “Nurses General Recruitment, strictly for 2017 NAP and NAC graduates only who completed from various Public Health Training Institutions”.

Following the announcement by the Ministry of Health for the recruitment of Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive, It was reported that Mr. Desmond Narh Tetteh advertised his internet café using the logo of the Council to solicit for services from the applicants.

The Council in a statement said, Mr. Narh Tetteh allegedly charges Twenty Ghana Cedis (GHS 20) for each registration done on behalf of his clients.

“People who patronized his internet café did so with the notion that the internet café is accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council hence the Council's logo on his E-flyers. Upon this information, the Registrar tasked the Team from the Disciplinary and Intelligence Department of the Council to investigate the matter. The team sought the assistance of the Special Investigation Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department, Ghana Police Service to effect the arrest of Mr. Desmond Narh Tetteh,” the statement added.

He was arrested whilst attending to some clients at his internet café at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region and subsequently sent to the Police CID Headquarters in Accra for further interrogation and investigation.

Items taken by the Police include a desktop computer, laptop, signed Certificates of Registration issued by the (N&MC) and a list containing names and index numbers.