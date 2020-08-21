Finance Ministry Is Preparing To Pay Your Allowance – Sanitation Ministry Assures Schools Of Hygiene Students

Listen to article

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Rescores have assured aggrieved students of the three schools of hygiene that their allowances will be paid soon.

This is coming on the back of the picketing of final year students of the three School of Hygiene at the premises of the Ministry on Monday, August 17, 2020, over unpaid allowances which was abolished and reinstated by the current government.

In a press release from the Ministry of Sanitation today, it emphasizes its commitment to paying all students their allowances while indicating that they want to resource the schools of hygiene.

“The Ministry wishes to reiterate its commitment not only to resourcing the schools of hygiene but also seeking the welfare of the students/graduates and the staff, as a result of our recognition of their contribution to environmental sanitation management in the country”, the press released from the Ministry has said.

The Ministry adds “we want to assure the students that, the Ministry of Finance is preparing to pay them. Therefore, the students are advised to go back to school and take their exams”.

The statement continued, “The Ministry through the Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihood Improvement Project (GASSLIP), procuring a number of computers and laboratory equipment for the three (3) Schools of hygiene.”

Below is the full press release: